New Delhi, January 17: In view of the upcoming Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram lalla, stringent security arrangements have been put in place and restrictions imposed on all types of parcel handling activities at Ayodhya Cantt and Prayagraj Sangam stations. According to Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, all parcel handling activities, including leased SLRS, VPS, and demand VPs, are restricted at Ayodhya Cantt (AYC) from January 20 to January 31, 2024.

Parcel Godowns and platforms shall remain free of parcel packages/packings in the wake of special arrangements, restriction is imposed on both inward and outward parcel traffic including leased SLRs and VPs (including demand VPs) at all the aforesaid stations Outward parcel booking is restricted from January 18 to January 31 from Ayodhya Cantt (AYC). Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Shubh Muhurt for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Is 12.30 PM, Says Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra Ahead of January 22 Event (Watch Video).

Keeping in view the ensuing Maga Mela celebrations, Prayagraj Sangam (PYGS) station will also witness restrictions on parcel handling activities, including handling leased SLRS, VPs and demand VPs from February 8 to February 10, 2024. Ram Mandir Consecration: Additional Police Force, Multiple Units of Paramilitary Forces and PAC Prepared To Provide Security to Guests, Says Ayodhya SSP (Watch Video).

Parcel Godowns and platforms shall remain free of parcel packages/packings in the wake of special arrangements; restriction is imposed on both inward and outward parcel traffic. This restriction is also applicable to all types of parcel handling and trains originating from other divisions/zones, having stoppages for loading/unloading facilities at Ayodhya Cantt and Prayagraj Sangam (PYGS) stations.

