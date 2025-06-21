Kapurthala, Jun 21 (PTI) A 23-year-old HIV positive undertrial died during treatment at the civil hospital in Kapurthala on Saturday, police said.

Jail superintendent Shymal Jyoti said Gurvinder Singh, who was suffering from HIV and tuberculosis, was taken to the civil hospital at 1:30 am after his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for autopsy under the supervision of a judicial magistrate after informing his parents, police said.

