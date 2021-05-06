Hazaribag (Jharkhand), May 6 (PTI) With only five of the 42 ventilators at Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) functional, an SOS has been sent to the state Health Department, an official said on Thursday.

An SOS has been sent to the Health department for sending technicians to make ventilators operational at HMCH after it was detected that only five of the 42 ventilators are functional there, said sub-divisional officer Barhi, Kumar Tarachand who has been appointed commander of Hazaribag district for ensuring beds and treatment to COVID-19 patients.

These ventilators were installed at HMCH last year by the NTPC and with the help of PM care fund, he said.

The official said that a large number of cases were pouring in to HMCH and local technicians could not repair these.

The target was to make at least 16 to 20 ventilators functional to help handle emergency cases, he added.

At present HMCH has 160 oxygen supported bed.

Meanwhile SDO Sadar Bidya Bhushan Kumar who is oxygen logistic commander of the district said oxygen crisis could be sorted to some extent as six hundred jumbo cylinders were being provided per day from the Demotand oxygen plant which is replenishing the requirement of this district and hospital.

He said in addition to this one tanker of medical oxygen was received from Bokaro every alternate day.

