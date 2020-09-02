New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Over 30 teachers selected for the National Awards for Teachers this year have written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to convene a physical felicitation ceremony for them when the COVID-19 situation normalises.

In a letter to the President after the government decided not to hold the award ceremony physically this year but virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said the awards are lifetime achievements for teachers and they want to record it as one of the best moments of their life.

Recognising their achievements in the field of education, the Union Education Ministry awards teachers every year and the President of India gives away the award during a ceremony on September 5, celebrated as Teachers' Day.

"We were worried that we would not be able to meet your honour in person. Being selected for National award is a life time achievement for a teacher,” the selected teachers said in a letter to the President.

"We are eagerly waiting to receive this award from the hands of the President and to make this moment recorded as one of the best moments of our life. In addition to this, the interaction with the prime minister is a golden opportunity for us. We are even aware that we will never get such an opportunity again in our life," the letter added.

The teachers said they respect the decision of taking precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and holding a webinar.

"We respect your decision of taking precautionary measures considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Sir, we all are happy to get your blessings and wishes on September 5, the Teachers' Day through a webinar.

"But, we want to receive the award from your kind hands. We place our humble request to your excellency the award ceremony may happen in future after the situation becomes favourable," the letter added.

