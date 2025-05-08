Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], May 8 (ANI): In the wake of missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) conducted by India, all government and private schools in the border districts of Rajasthan including Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer have declared a holiday until further notification.

In Barmer, a border district of India-Pakistan border, holiday has been declared in government and private schools. There will be holiday in the schools of Barmer district from Thursday till further orders.

District Collector Tina Dabi issued the order, "I, Tina Dabi, District Collector and Chairperson, District Disaster and Disaster Management Authority, Barmer, exercising the powers conferred under Section 30 of Chapter 4 of the Disaster Act 2005, in view of the national security and emergency situation in Barmer district, in the context of the safety of school children, holiday is declared for all the government and non-government (private) schools / educational institutions / CBSE schools / Anganwadis / Madrasas up to class 12th in Barmer district from May 8, 2025 till further orders and the home /common examination to be held from May 8, 2025 is also postponed till further orders."

"All the heads of institutions of the district are directed to ensure strict compliance of these orders and all the heads of institutions / personnel will be present in the school as per time. If any institution head disregards the said orders, then action will be taken against them under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the order stated.

In Bikaner too all government and private schools have been closed from today.

District Collector Namrata Vrishni, using the powers conferred in Section 30 of Chapter 4 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, has declared a holiday till further orders for the students of all government and private schools up to class 12, including CBSE schools, Anganwadis, Madrasas, for the safety of school children in view of the national security and emergency situation in the district.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, holiday has been declared in government and non-government schools and madrasas in Sri Ganganagar, another border district of India-Pak.

"I, Dr Manju, District Collector and Chairperson, District Disaster and Disaster Management Authority, Sri Ganganagar, exercising the powers conferred under Section 30 of Chapter 4 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, in view of the security and peace in Sri Ganganagar district, in the context of the safety of school children, declare holiday for the students of all government and non-government (private) schools/ educational institutions/CBSE schools/Anganwadis/Madrasas up to class 12 in Sri Ganganagar district from May 7 till further orders and the home / common examination to be held from May 7 is also postponed till further orders," the government order stated.

"All the heads of institutions of the district are directed to ensure strict compliance of these orders and all the institution heads/personnel will be present in the school on time. If any institution head disregards the said orders, then action will be taken against them under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the order stated.

A holiday has been declared in government and non-government schools and madrasas in Jaisalmer too.

"I, Pratap Singh, District Collector and Chairman District Disaster and Disaster Management Authority, Jaisalmer, exercising the powers conferred in Section 30 of Chapter 4 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, in view of the national security and emergency situation in Jaisalmer district, in the context of the safety of school children, declare holiday for all government / non-government schools and Anganwadi Pathshala / Play School Educational Institutions / CBSE Schools / Madrasas up to class 12th in Jaisalmer district from May 8 till further orders and the home / common examination to be held from May 8 is also postponed till further orders," the order stated.

"In this regard, all the heads of institutions are directed to ensure compliance of the order and all the institution heads / personnel will be present in the school as per time. If any institution head disregards the said orders, then action will be taken against them under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005."

This has been done as a precautionary measure in the view of retaliation from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.The strikes were aimed at avenging the Pahalgam attack victims and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil. (ANI)

