Patna (Bihar) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) in Bihar and assessed the functioning and progress of land ports in the country, particularly those in the state.

The meeting, held on the first day of Shah's three-day visit to Bihar, was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the LPAI.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote, "UHM Shri @AmitShah chaired a review meeting of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) along with the MoS Shri @nityanandraibjp, Home Minister of Bihar Shri @samrat4bjp, Union Home Secretary, and senior officials on the first day of his visit to Bihar today."

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister arrived in Purnea, where he was received at the airport by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other leaders.

The Land Port Authority of India functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is responsible for developing and managing land ports along India's international borders. These ports facilitate trade and transit with neighbouring countries and are considered crucial for regional economic integration and border management.

During his visit from February 25 to 27, Amit Shah is expected to focus on issues related to "demographic changes, infiltration and illegal religious constructions."

In what is being described as a first-of-its-kind high-level review in Bihar, the Home Minister will give direct oversight to a comprehensive meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from seven Seemanchal districts--Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Supaul. These districts, located along or near the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders, have long been considered sensitive from the standpoint of cross-border movement and internal security dynamics.

Sources, privy to the development, told ANI that the meeting will review "ground-level inputs on demographic changes, instances of illegal infiltration, and the status of religious structures allegedly constructed without due authorisation." The deliberations are expected to include presentations from district administrations and police authorities, along with intelligence assessments.

The Home Minister is likely to emphasise coordinated action between civil administration and law enforcement agencies to address any security vulnerabilities.

As per sources, Shah will give clear directions on strengthening coordination between district administrations and law enforcement agencies to address infiltration and unauthorised religious constructions.

It is learnt to be the first time that the Union Home Minister will directly chair such a comprehensive review meeting in Bihar, focusing specifically on demographic and infiltration-related concerns at the district level. The initiative signals the Centre's heightened attention to the Seemanchal region, which has featured prominently in political and security discussions in recent years due to its proximity to international borders and its complex socio-economic profile.

The Seemanchal region, owing to its proximity to international borders, has remained under administrative watch for security and socio-political reasons.

In addition to the Seemanchal district review, Shah will chair multiple meetings concerning the broader security scenario and internal security framework in Bihar. These meetings are expected to cover issues such as border management, intelligence coordination, policing strategies, and preparedness against organised crime and extremist elements.

During the visit, the Home Minister will also give time to reviewing Bihar's overall internal security preparedness.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs will accompany him, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, who will give inputs based on intelligence assessments and field reports. Their presence underscores the importance being attached to the review process and the likelihood of follow-up measures based on the findings of the meetings.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a dedicated meeting with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central armed police force responsible for guarding the India-Nepal border. The discussion is expected to centre on border security challenges, including surveillance, intelligence-sharing, and measures to curb illegal cross-border activities. Given Bihar's long and porous border with Nepal, strengthening coordination between state police and central forces remains a key priority.

The Seemanchal region has historically faced developmental challenges, including high population density, migration pressures, and limited infrastructure. Over the years, concerns have periodically been raised regarding demographic shifts and alleged cross-border infiltration, prompting both political debate and administrative scrutiny.

The upcoming meetings are expected to assess these issues through a governance and security lens, with an emphasis on data-driven evaluation and lawful enforcement.

Officials said the outcome of the deliberations may lead to strengthened monitoring mechanisms, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and targeted administrative measures in sensitive districts. The visit is likely to conclude with a review of action points and timelines for implementation.

Shah's three-day tour thus marks a significant intervention by the Union government in Bihar's internal security landscape, particularly in the strategically important Seemanchal belt. (ANI)

