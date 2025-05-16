Srinagar, May 16 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry on Friday carried out a reshuffle of its AGMUT cadre, transferring 66 IAS and IPS officers, including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri.

Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir P K Pole, a 2004 batch IAS officer, is also among the officers who were transferred.

Besides Pole and Bidhuri, other IAS officers to be transferred out of Jammu and Kashmir are Sanjiv M Gadkar, Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather, Pardeep Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, and Rakesh Kumar.

The IPS officers posted out of Jammu and Kashmir include Umesh Kumar, S K Yadav and Narra Chaitanya.

The IAS officers who have been posted to Jammu and Kashmir include Ashish Chandra Verma (1994), Anil Kumar Singh (1995), Naveen S L (2012), Mahima Madan (2021), Ananth Dwivedi (2021), Shreya Singhal (2020), and Rishi Kumar (2021).

Sameer Sharma (2011) and Rishi Kumar (2021) are IPS officers who have been posted to Jammu and Kashmir.

