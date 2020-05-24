India News | Home Quarantine Mandatory for Those Entering State by Domestic Flights: Kerala Govt

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): Taking stringent measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, Kerala government on Saturday made it mandatory for all people coming from other states to Kerala by domestic flights to remain under home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival.

The state dispensation also made it compulsory for such travellers to register their details on COVID-19 Jagratha portal after obtaining flight tickets.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India has announced the operation of domestic flights throughout the country from May 25. In order to facilitate the entry of persons coming to Kerala from various states, certain guidelines are issued for strict implementation by District Collector, District Police Chiefs and other heads of departments concerned, " reads the state government order issued on Saturday.

As per the new guidelines, after obtaining the flight tickets, the travellers shall register their details in COVID-19 Jagratha portal and have to select the airport of arrival in Kerala.

Regarding home quarantine, the guideline states, "after undergoing medical screening for any symptoms of COVID-19, asymptomatic persons shall undergo home quarantine and symptomatic will be sent to either COVID Care Centre or Hospital. All persons entering the State shall remain under home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival."

About the monitoring mechanism set up in airports, the guideline reads, "All symptomatic passengers to be sent to isolation facilities in designated ambulances (double-chambered ambulances with the driver wearing PPE ). Staff must be exclusively posted for a period of two weeks for Airport surveillance and they must undergo two weeks home quarantine upon finishing duties. Any COVID 19 related symptoms in health staff must be promptly reported to state and district Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and they must be tested with RT-PCR."

further, the guideline says that the District administration will provide facilities for medical screening and for issuing the exit passes at designated Airports to the passengers travelling outside Kerala.

"All the passengers with valid flight ticket travelling outside Kerala should reach airports sufficiently in advance at least three hours before departure for medical screening and obtaining a certificate. The medical screening will be limited to convey the asymptomatic status of the person, and the contact history with COVID-19 confirmed cases will be recorded in the certificate as per self-declaration by the person," read the order. (ANI)

