New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Bollywood singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh physically appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday, in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his wife Shalini Talwar.

Earlier on August 28, Honey Singh's counsel Ishaan Mukherjee told the court that the singer could not appear before the Court as he was not well. Mukherjee assured the court that Singh would appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

Honey Singh is represented by Senior Advocate Rebecca John and lawyers Ishaan Mukherjee, Pragati Banka, Arjun Parashar and Megha Bahl.

The court was hearing a complaint case filed against the Bollywood singer by his wife under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act".

Singh's counsel moved an application under section 16 for an in-camera hearing. The same is to be argued on the next day of the hearing.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey Singh and his wife in her chamber for counselling. The judge counselled the parties in chambers at length.

After having an interaction with Honey Singh and his wife for one and half an hour in the chamber, the Court recorded in its order that "It is mutually decided between the parties that the petitioner shall visit the matrimonial home with her 2 lawyers and the protection officer on Sunday 5 September with required workforce to handle the belongings. The petitioner shall take all her belongings from the matrimonial house to a place convenient to her. The entire visit shall be videographed."

The Court also hoped that there will no unhealthy conversation or exchange of words between the parties during this process on Sunday.

The court also noted that during the chamber hearing it has mutually been resolved that there is a contrary stand taken as to how the petitioner (wife) has left the matrimonial home.

As per the petition, the petitioner was thrown out of the matrimonial home on March 20 while Honey Singh has stated that she left from home as per her own will on March 16.

The Court also said: "We will sit down together and see if we can reach a conclusion amicably regarding residence. If not, I will hear the matter in detail and pass an order."

The Court listed the matter for September 28 as the next date of hearing in the matter to hear arguments on the petitioner's prayer of residence as well as on the question of interim compensation.

The interim order passed in favour of the complainant, wife of singer, restraining Honey Singh from disposing of his jointly owned property, his wife's Stridhan, etc. will continue till the next date of hearing.

The court asked the petitioner to file her income affidavit and directed both parties to share the income affidavit with each other electronically.

Shalini Talwar was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co., as well as a team from Karanjawala & Co., comprising of Rajat Soni, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar.

"The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage. The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic and have tortured the Applicant wife immensely. As such the Applicant wife is entitled to a compensation ofRs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crores) from the Respondents, " read the petition.

The complainant urged the court to pass a protection order under section 18 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 and asked the singer to pay compensation under the provision of the PWDV Act 2005 and to release the Stridhan and other material.

She has also sought to provide assistance of the protection officers and the police to her for implementation and execution of the orders as passed in her favour and against the respondents. (ANI)

