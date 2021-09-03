Gurugram, September 3: The police in Gurugram on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a woman who lives alone in her flat an adjacent building. The accused, identified as Pawan Kumar,

also dropped a letter outside the woman's flat, offering to give her a body massage. Kumar worked as a permanent cook for a household in Sector 50. The complainant lives in an adjoining flat. Gurugram Horror: Man Stabs Woman to Death In Hotel, Absconding; Incident Caught on CCTV.

In her complaint, the woman said she would feel someone staring at her every time she walked into the kitchen. "I dismissed it, thinking since most people were working from home, someone might be deep in thought and not looking at me," she told TOI. Her doubts were confirmed when she found a letter outside her flat. In the letter, Kumar allegedly said that he had been watching for the past three months and knew that she lived alone. Gurugram Horror: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl from Delhi Raped and Killed, Police Arrest Landlord’s Brother.

"I give very good massages… You earn so much, I am poor. You can give me money for the massage and I will keep you happy," the accused stated in the letter. To find who dropped the letter, the woman checked the CCTV footage only to find that there was no recording of the man.

"The man was aware of what he was doing and had taken the trouble to climb the external staircase to reach my home because that was the only way he could evade CCTV cameras. Only a person familiar with the structure of the society could do this," she was quoted as saying further. Earlier, the accused cook used to live in the same building as that of the woman.

Based on the complaint, the police booked Kumar under Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. According to SHO Rahul Dev, the accused had confessed of "watching the woman’s every movement".

