Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 18 (ANI): As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Nagaland Assembly elections, Secretary General of Naga People's Front (NPF) Achumbemo Kikon on Wednesday said that priority of the party remains a honourable solution to the Naga political issue, and he hopes people will respond positively as NPF is one of the oldest regional parties in the state.

Talking to ANI here on Wednesday, Kikon said the party is ready for the elections. "NPF is all prepared for the elections. People are on the ground for participating in the Nagaland elections," he said.

Earlier today, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

"Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference. (ANI)

