Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the state government is expecting the Indians stranded in West Asia amid the conflict to return in the next two to three days.

Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Council during the Budget Session, Fadnavis said that the Centre is taking the initiative to bring back the Indians, while the state government is in contact with people in West Asia through Marathi Mandals.

Describing the steps taken by the state government, he said that they have issued a helpline number and advisories to help the Indians stranded in West Asian countries.

The Chief Minister said, "The airspace was closed as the war began. Those people were not the residents but Indian people; we started receiving messages from them. Immediately, we contacted the Centre and the MEA. We contacted the embassy. Our Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Girish Mahajan was given the responsibility. We issued a WhatsApp number."

"Air India's flights are gradually bringing people back. Some airspaces are closed while some were opened. In Kuwait, people found it difficult to get a visa, but we brought them all to one place and are trying to ensure that they do not face any issues there. We are also in touch with stranded people through Marathi Mandals (groups of Marathi people residing or working in those areas) of those locations. I have issued the advisory on my X account as well," he added.

Assuring the House to bring back Indians safely, Fadnavis said that the Centre is sensitive towards students and tourists.

"We discussed with the Centre to bring back the people of Maharashtra, but the Centre also warned against chaos, and the airspace is not safe. The centre has taken the initiative. We are expecting that Indians there will be brought back in the next two-three days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is sensitive towards Indian tourists and students there. We assure to bring back our people safely," CM Fadnavis told the House.

Earlier today, Indians who were stuck in Dubai returned home safely and shared accounts of the problems they encountered amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has entered its fourth day.

Air India Express said it will continue its scheduled flights to and from Muscat today, along with additional services to Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai.

This came amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28. Iran has also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict. (ANI)

