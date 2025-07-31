New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhiites would get an opportunity to experience hot air balloon rides as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finalised an agency to conduct the adventure activity at four locations, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, after careful consideration, the four locations have been selected for the initial start of the project, these are the Yamuna sports complex and Commonwealth Games sports complex and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera.

Also Read | Starlink Gets Launch Approval: Elon Musk's Company Granted License To Launch Satellite Internet Service in India, Says Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"This project will promote eco-tourism and recreational activities and provide a unique aerial perspective of the national capital and its landscape. The entire concept has been visualised under the guidance and supervision of Lt Governor VK Saxena," a statement from the DDA added.

The agency would commence operations in two months time, and DDA will provide 3600 sqm of space at each site for operation of tethered hot air balloons.

Also Read | 'Samosa' Issue in Parliament: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Speaks on Samosa Size in Lok Sabha, Urges Law To Regulate Food Prices Across Hotels, Restaurants, and Dhabas (Watch Video).

As per officials, each day four hours of flying time will be allowed, and the private company will be operating on a revenue-sharing model, the agency will be allowed advertising on the balloons. These tethered hot air balloons will be tied to a rope at one end on ground.

"However, DDA may extend it as per requirements. To ensure transparency and proper record keeping, all proceeds from ticketing will be credited to DDA's account," the statement added.

The price of the hot-air balloon rides will be decided by the firm. However, DDA has directed them to keep the tickets at a reasonable price.

Spread across a vast space of around 100 acres, the Commonwealth Games Village along the banks of the Yamuna River was constructed as a residence for athletes during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. It is located near Akshardham temple.

The Yamuna Sports Complex situated in Surajmal Vihar was also constructed for the games, it is the biggest sports complex developed by DDA.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)