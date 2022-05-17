Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) Hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

Gurugram in Haryana was the hottest place with a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Also Read | India-Jamaica Cooperation Continued Even During COVID-19 Pandemic, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 43.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 43.1 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Ambala and Karnal, however, got some respite from sweltering heat. The mercury came down to 38.6 degrees Celsius from 41.7 degrees Celsius on Monday in Ambala, while Karnal recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Western Railway Celebrates 50 Years of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express.

In Punjab, Bathinda sizzled at 43.4 degrees Celsius and Amritsar recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and at 39.6 degrees Celsius in Patiala.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)