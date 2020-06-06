India News | Houses Damaged, Vehicles Washed Away in Flash Floods in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Some houses were damaged and several vehicles were washed away in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst that took place here in Dingla village in Poonch district on Friday.

No casualties were reported due to flash floods.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening on Friday.

IMD has predicted the same weather on Saturday.(ANI)

