Shimla, Jun 9 (PTI) Fifteen more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as 554 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 1,96,905, an official said.

So far, the infection has killed 3,327 people in the state.

According to the state Health Department, the number of active cases has now dropped to 6,682.

The number of total recoveries has reached 1,86,872 with 839 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

