Hamirpur (HP), Jul 19 (PTI) Automobile service centres and showrooms will remain open in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Sundays following public demand, the district magistrate said.

In an order issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Hamirpur District Magistrate Harikesh Meena stated that all authorised automobiles service centres and showrooms in the district would remain open on Sunday with the condition that they would strictly follow social distancing, sanitation and hygiene norms to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain till further orders.

This step has been taken in view of the demand from people that such service centres were needed for servicing of their vehicles during Sunday as well despite being a holiday.

