Shimla, Jun 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Wednesday announced to increase the monthly honorarium of Operation Theatre Assistants (OTAs) working in various medical colleges of the state from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Sukhu also assured that the state government will increase the honorarium of the OTAs working on an outsource basis in the state, besides increasing the honorarium of paramedics working on similar lines.

He also inaugurated the online registration and renewal portal of the State Allied and Healthcare Council (SAHC) at an annual fest in IGMC Shimla, according to an official statement.

The state government was preparing a concept paper to expand and strengthen health services, it said.

With the help of this portal, thousands of allied healthcare professionals will get multifaceted benefits, Sukhu said, adding that the work of the Council will become completely paperless and its efficiency will be boosted.

The SAHC has been formed by reconstituting the Himachal Pradesh Paramedical Council.

The Council is a regulatory body of allied health professionals that provides a range of diagnostic, technical, therapeutic, and support services in the healthcare sector.

These professionals, including lab technicians, provide care in ambulances and are the first healthcare providers during emergencies.

The portal is “simple and completely online” and around 9,000 such professionals would no longer need to visit the Council and the status of all applications can be accessed online, Sukhu said.

Further, after the completion of the verification process, the Council will provide a QR code-based smart card and certificate to each allied health professional, the statement said.

Through the portal, professionals will be able to apply for new registration, renewal of registration, NOC application and other services in the Council just by sitting at home.

The old records have been digitised by the Council and were being linked to the system for speedy processing of applications, he added.

Sukhu further revealed plans to establish a state-of-the-art centre of excellence for cancer treatment in Hamirpur, with a projected cost of Rs 600 crore, and highlighted the government's focus on generating employment opportunities in the healthcare and allied sciences sectors.

The chief minister also announced Rs one lakh for the science students for promoting cultural activities.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil said the use of modern information technology was being ensured to strengthen health services and create infrastructure in the state.

He also emphasised the importance of high-skilled professionals in the current era and assured that the government is actively addressing this need.

Secretary of State Allied and Healthcare Council Himachal Pradesh (SAHCHP), Vinod Chauhan said that this initiative is expected to reduce manpower costs, enhance efficiency, and ensure that resources are utilised effectively.

