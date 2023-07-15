Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday set up 'Aapda Kosh-2023', a disaster fund for providing assistance to people who suffered heavy losses during the recent monsoon mayhem in the state.

The Himachal CM announced the disaster fund (Aapda Kosh-2023) on Twitter, urging his followers to donate generously to the fund to help out people who suffered untold losses in the rain fury.

Urging his followers to come forward and contribute to the cause, the CM said those willing to donate to 'Aapda Kosh' could do so by cash, cheque, demand draft or net banking.

"Anyone can contribute to this fund by cash, cheque, draft or through net banking to the account numbers — 40610107381 (IFSC Code HPSC0000406), HP State Cooperative Bank, 99990015041948 (IFSC Code HDFC0004116), HDFC Bank," read the post on the CM's Twitter handle.

The CM said the donations could also be made on the website cmhimachal.nic.in, through e-banking.

The hill-state, which has been swamped and ravaged by cloudbursts, landslips and flooding, brought on by incessant rainfall, is still struggling to rise from its ruins.

As many as 108 deaths have been reported in the rain fury in Himachal since last weekend and the India Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy showers till July 18.

The estimated cost of the damage to public infrastructure in the state has been pegged over Rs 3738.28 crore the Department of Revenue of the Himachal government informed through an official release on Friday.

Among all the states affected by the monsoon mayhem across North Indiam states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit.

Considering the extent of losses that the state has suffered, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sanctioned an advance release of the second instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), amounting to Rs 180.40 crore.

"The release of funds will help the state government undertake relief measures for the affected people during the current monsoon season," read a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The central government has already released Rs 10,031.20 crore to SDRFs in 27 states for the fiscal 2023-24, the MHA informed through its statement.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, the Home Ministry said, one column of 1 PARA SF and 205 Army Aviation squadrons has been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. "Two MI-17V5 helicopters have been deployed for evacuation missions," it added.

"The central government also constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the Himachal government. The IMCT would commence their field visits on July 17," the MHA statement added. (ANI)

