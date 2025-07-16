Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a strong statement addressing the growing discontent over ongoing National Highway widening works, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Anirudh Singh said he would meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on July 19 in Delhi to raise public grievances related to the four-laning projects.

"I have been receiving regular complaints from the public, both directly and through social media, about damages caused to their homes, land, and farms due to highway widening works. Even Anurag Thakur has expressed concern, and I noticed that Gadkari ji himself seems to be receiving a wave of complaints online. I will seek an appointment with him and present a detailed report on the state of NH four-laning projects in Himachal," Singh said while speaking with ANI in Shimla on Tuesday.

Referring to viral social media posts, Singh stated that there have been increasing complaints on social media regarding the injustice being done to the state and its people through four-lane widening projects by the NHAI.

"I myself tagged the Prime Minister and the Union Minister in posts where people were seen submerged in water or walking through flooded sections. After these posts gained attention, central officers visited the site and got the matter rectified," he said.

He reiterated his party and government's stand on infrastructure development but emphasised the need for fairness.

"We fully support the construction of national highways. The State provides resources, land, stone, and soil from its own domain. People even suffer damages silently. But this doesn't mean injustice will be tolerated. Development must not come at the cost of justice." Singh said.

Singh also welcomed the call for protest announced by the Himachal Kisan Sabha and other farmers' units here, which plans to demonstrate outside the National Highways Authority office on Wednesday.

"Everyone has the right to fight for justice and raise their voice. Such protests are welcome and part of democracy," he remarked.

Anirudh Singh joined the 'Organ Donation Drive' on Tuesday and said, "Even in Death, Let Life Continue".

Singh pledged to donate his organs, becoming part of an organ donation campaign initiated by Dr Puneet Mahajan of IGMC Shimla's Surgery Department.

"While we take great care of our bodies in life, the true meaning of life is to ensure our organs help someone after death. Whether it's the liver, cornea, or any transplantable organ, it can give not just one person, but an entire family, a new lease of life," Singh said.

"After death, our bodies are cremated. I thought, why not let my organs help someone before that?" he added, confirming that he has already submitted his consent form to the hospital.

Singh further revealed that around 750 proposals were received for new panchayats, mostly for areas with populations above 1,000 voters. However, the State's current financial situation makes it unfeasible to proceed.

"Each new panchayat would cost a minimum of Rs 10 lakh annually to function. Moreover, Rs 1.14 crore is required for the construction of each new panchayat building. To meet the current demand, we'd need about Rs 75 crore for functioning expenses and Rs 750 crore for building construction. This is not possible at the moment," he said.

Hence, the State Government has put on hold the creation of new panchayats for now, he added. (ANI)

