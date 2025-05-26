Una (HP), May 26 (PTI) In view of coronavirus infections being reported from several parts of the country, Una Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma issued an advisory on Monday stating that no cases were reported in the district so far.

Acknowledging that cases related to cough, cold, influenza and acute respiratory infection were reported, he asked the district's residents not to panic.

Verma said that the health department has made all necessary arrangements to deal with coronavirus cases and adequate number of beds, oxygen supply, oxygen concentrators, pressure swing adsorption oxygen plants, antibiotics and essential medicines are available in the hospitals.

In the statement, he urged the district's residents to regularly clean their hands with soap or sanitiser, and cover their nose and mouth with a handkerchief or tissue paper while coughing or sneezing.

"Avoid going to crowded places if you have symptoms like cold, cough or flu. Children, the elderly, pregnant women and people suffering from serious diseases should be especially cautious. If any person shows corona-like symptoms, they should immediately go to the nearest health centre and get tested and treated," the statement added.

