Shimla, Apr 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 420 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, a state health department official said on Tuesday.

The two deceased include an 81-year-old woman from Kullu and a 100-year-old man from Una district, health officials said, adding that with the recent deaths, the total number of fatalities in the hill state have risen to 4,206.

Also Read | UP Police File 30-Page Chargesheet Against Man for Tying Stone to Rat's Tail and Drowning It in Badaun.

The new cases have increased the total number of active cases in the state to 1,863. The positivity rate has increased to 7 per cent.

In the wake of the rising cases, the state government has conducted mock drills at health facilities in various districts with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil monitoring one at Kandaghat in Solan district.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP's First List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls All Set To Be Released, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The objective of this exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of any spurt in COVID cases with focus bed capacities that includes isolation beds, oxygen-supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, along with the availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support system and ambulances, said Mission Director National Health Mission Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)