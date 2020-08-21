Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) With two more fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 24 in Himachal Pradesh, while 77 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 4,618 on Friday, official data showed.

A 58-year-woman and a 84-year-old man died due to novel coronavirus in Chamba district on Friday, a district official said, adding that both were co-morbid patients.

Also Read | Srisailam Power Plant Fire: Telangana Engineer Dharavath Sunder Naik Defeated COVID-19 to Rejoin Duty, Killed in Fire.

With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has risen to 24 in the hill state.

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had stayed at a factory guest house in Solan's Baddi. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

Also Read | Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Phone by Husband, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Help.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but it stopped doing so later, stating that according to protocol, her death should be included in Chandigarh, where she had tested positive for the disease.

On the contrary, authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of HP, from where she was referred.

Of the 77 fresh cases, 16 were reported from Chamba, 13 from Sirmaur, 10 each from Kangra and Bilaspur, eight each from Una and Mandi, seven from Shimla, four from Solan and one from Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 47 patients -- 35 in Solan, five each in Mandi and Kangra, and one each in Bilaspur and Chamba-- recovered from the infection on Friday, he said.

With this, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 has risen to 3,132 in Himachal Pradesh, Jindal said, adding that 47 patients have migrated out of the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,413, the official said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 363, followed by Kullu (171), Sirmaur (159), Mandi (148), Kangra (115), Una (106), Chamba (95), Bilaspur (87), Hamirpur (68), Shimla (74), Kinnaur (25) and Lahaul-Spiti (2).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)