Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Mandi and Kullu to assess the damage.

During the Union Minister's visit, Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, was also present.

"Union Minister Ajay Tamta visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused to the National Highway and also held a meeting with officials. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Himachal, it was decided that some central ministers would visit Himachal and evaluate the losses at the ground level," Jairam Thakur told ANI.

After the Prime Minister's visit, duties were assigned to 7 ministers... In this context, today's meeting was very significant. They have provided very good suggestions, for which I thank the Prime Minister. The report on the damages will be submitted by them (Ajay Tamta) to the central ministry and will also be presented in a high-level meeting. We also hope that the state government will soon complete the relief work," he added.

Himachal Pradesh's devastating monsoon season has claimed 404 lives since June 20, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday confirming that 229 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, while another 175 people lost their lives in road accidents.

The SDMA described the scale of destruction as "unprecedented," noting that thousands of homes, farms, and public assets have been damaged across the hill state. The total estimated losses so far amount to Rs 4,48,905.58 lakh (over Rs 44,890 crore).

The cumulative report shows that 229 people died in rain-related disasters, including 48 in landslides, 11 in flash floods, 17 in cloudbursts, 38 in drowning cases, 15 due to snake bites, 17 due to electrocution, and 44 from falls in steep terrain.

In addition, 175 deaths were recorded in road accidents, underscoring the fragility of Himachal's transport network during the monsoon.

Apart from the fatalities, 462 people sustained injuries, and 41 are reported missing. The rains also led to the death of 2,094 animals and nearly 26,955 poultry birds.

Public property has borne the brunt of the monsoon fury, with major damage to roads, power supply lines, water schemes, health facilities, and schools.

Electricity and water supply services have also taken a major hit. As of Sunday evening, 373 distribution transformers were out of order, leaving thousands without power in affected districts, while 188 water supply schemes were disrupted due to damaged pipelines and blocked access. (ANI)

