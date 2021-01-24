Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) There was fresh snowfall in Kufri, Bharmour, Keylong and Kalpa of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, while some other parts of the state saw light to moderate rainfall, the meteorological department office here said.

Keylong received 15 cm snowfall in a 24-hour period, followed by Kalpa with 4.6 cm and Kufri with 2 cm, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Apart from that, Kangra witnessed 25.4 mm rainfall, Chamba 20 mm, Palampur 17 mm, Dharamshala 14.8 mm, Manali 10 mm, Una 3.2 mm and Shimla 1.7 mm, he added.

The weatherman said the weather would be dry in Himachal Pradesh till February 1.

However, he said, with the movement of a western disturbance, dry northwesterly winds would prevail over northwest India from Monday onwards. As a result of this, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by two-four notches during the next three days over most parts of state, he added.

Day temperatures will rise by three-five notches in the coming days on account of clear sky and sunny days, the weatherman said.

A fresh western disturbance may affect the western Himalayan region from February 2, and it may lead to precipitation at isolated places in the state which may increase in intensity thereafter, he added.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was recorded the coldest place in the state at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded their respective minimums at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali was recorded at 0.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla registered a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 21 degrees Celsius. PTI DJI

