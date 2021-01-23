Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) The Meteorological (MeT) Department here has predicted rain in plains and low hills in Himachal Pradesh and rainfall, snowfall in mid hills and high hills of the state for Sunday.

Keylong, administrative centre of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa and Kufri recorded a low of 0.4 and 3.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.

The minimum temperature in Manali and Dalhousie was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius each.

Shimla registered a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 21 degrees Celsius. PTI DJI

