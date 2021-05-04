Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) A record single-day spike of 153 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases pushed Haryana's toll to 4,779 and the total case count to 5,43,559, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, 145 deaths were recorded on Sunday and 13,947 new infections were reported on April 28.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the deaths include 16 each from Gurgaon and Panipat, 15 from Hisar, 14 from Jind, 13 from Ambala, 12 from Rohtak, 11 from Bhiwani and 9 each from Sirsa, Karnal and Faridabad districts.

Of the new cases, the maximum were reported from Gurgaon (4,475) followed by Faridabad (1,580), Hisar (1,248), Sonipat (1,090), Bhiwani (821), Sirsa (718), Mahendragarh (651), Panipat (615), Ambala (610), Panchkula (584) and Karnal (547).

The number of active cases in the state is 1,08,830 while the positivity rate is 7.17 per cent, the bulletin said. The recovery rate is 79.10, it said. PTI SUN VSD

