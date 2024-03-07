Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): The deputy chief minister and transport minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, flagged off the shuttle bus service to the airport at JubbarHatti in Shimla on Thursday.

The Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport (HRTC) Corporation has started the service to the airport with a fare of 200 rupees. The tempo travel service will start from Shimla regularly at 8:30 Am.

"We have started a cashless service for HRTC, initially for Hamirpur, Una and Shimla, I have bought one ticket and MD has also purchased one ticket. I would like to congratulate and thank the officials and employees of HRTC, as there have been reforms in the corporation. As already announced, we have started airport service. It is a shuttle; we shall announce the timing, we have launched a special. It would be a joint venture of the tourism department and the Himachal Pradesh road and transport service." said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that the HRTC has also started the online student bus pass service in the state.

"It is part of our commitments that we will start temple service, hospital service and airport service. We have also launched online passes for college and school buses. The college and school will verify the application for online passes for the student and we will provide this service to teachers along with the student. I would like to announce a 4% Dearness Announcement to the HRTC employees and I have told the Managing Director to give DA before the Mode Code of Conduct is implemented," Added Agnihotri.

He said that HRTC has also started three special bus services for the Ayodhya Ram temple.

"Ayodhya is a big route; it has a journey of 7 hours from Delhi. We have applied and we have signed an agreement, They have allowed us three services in the first phase, and we have the permits for Una, Hamirpur and Shimla. We shall see the response for the bus to Ayodhya. We are also looking for branding and will start providing more such services to the state," said Mukesh Agnihotri.

The tourists and locals are happy that they will get a bus service at an effective cost. A tourist from Rajasthan expressed happiness, stating "I would like to thank the government of Himachal Pradesh for starting this special bus service for us. Yesterday I tried to find a taxi and auto, but they told us that they charge between 1500 and 2000 rupees. I am happy that the Himachal Pradesh government has started the bus service and it is according to our budget. I am / I am very happy and want to thank the government."

Another tourist, Uma, felt privileged to be a part of this bus service on the very first day of the service.

"It is very good, we shall not have to wait and we shall reach the airport, I am feeling happy; it is the first day of service and we are being given VIP treatment. I am happy about this," Uma said. (ANI)

