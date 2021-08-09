Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation along with Rashtriya Rifles and the state police on Monday averted a major terrorist strike before Independence Day by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in J&K's Poonch.

Two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, one Set I-Com, four Chinese grenades, four non-electric detonators, nine electric detonators, 15 fuze detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, 16 Cordex, 257 round AK-47 ammunition, 68 round 9 mm Chinese ammunition, 23 rounds 7.65 mm ammunition, two mobile phones (Nokia), 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries were seized in the operation, said the BSF.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Newly Recruited Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Arrested in Kishtwar.

The cache of arms and ammunition was seized in a forested area near village Sangad under Mendhar Police Station in Poonch.

"On August 9, on specific input, a joint operation of BSF was launched with Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) Poonch in the forest area at Sangad, Poonch. During search ops the following recovery was made," the BSF said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Cannot Hide ‘Plight’ of Farmers by Giving Full Page Ads, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The recovery of such a huge cache of arms and ammunition is significant at a time when there is a high alert of threat across the country ahead of Independence Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)