Aizawl, May 1 (PTI) In one of the biggest arms haul in the last few years, Assam Rifles on Sunday recovered a huge quantity of weapons and explosives, including 3,000 kgs of gelatine sticks, in Mizoram's Aizawl district and detained four people in this connection, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the security force intercepted two vehicles near Kelsih village, around 19 km south of Aizawl city, and recovered the cache of arms and ammunition, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies of ‘Food Poisoning’ in Kanhangad, 18 Hospitalised.

The seized arms and ammunition included three shotguns, five rifles, 20 boxes of pellets, 3,000 kg of gelatine sticks and 100 kg of gunpowder.

The two vehicles used for transporting the weapons were also seized, the official said.

Also Read | Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The detainees are being interrogated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)