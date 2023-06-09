Chatra, Jun 9 (PTI) Huge quantities of illegally-grown poppy were seized in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that poppy was being cultivated in Baniabandh village in Rajpur police station area, police raided a house and made the seizure, they said.

In all, 218 kg of poppy and 4.6 kg of opium were seized, they added.

The accused persons, however, managed to escape, police said.

The seized items were worth around Rs 54 lakh in the international black market, they said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a search was underway to nab the three persons behind it, police said.

