Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the incident in Vengaival village of Pudhokottai district, in which human excreta was found in water tanks, shows that caste discrimination and untouchability exist in some pockets of society.

Taking note of the matter, CM said that Special Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

"So far 70 people have been inquired and the guilty will be brought to book with an iron hand," CM said while replying to a motion moved by the Opposition in the assembly.

"The issue has exposed the prevalence of caste discrimination and untouchability in some pockets. Untouchability is saddening and condemnable. A new water tank and distribution pipeline were installed for the 32 houses. Affected people were given medical treatment and clean drinking water was supplied. Medical teams continue in the village," Stalin said.

The opposition moves special attention motion on human excreta in water tanks in a Vengaivayal of the Pudhokottai district.

AIADMK MLA Vijayabhakar demanded arresting those responsible for mixing human excreta in water tanks.

Congress MLA Selvaperunthagai, PMK MLA G K Mani and a few others also spoke on this special attention motion.

Earlier last December, human feces were found dumped in a water tank supplying drinking water to a Dalit colony of Vengavayil village in the Pudukottai district.

When after drinking the contaminated water, the children started falling ill, and the doctor treating them asked the colony residents to check the water quality.

Residents of Vengaivasal in Muttukadu panchayat in the Pudukkottai district later complained to the police after finding that human excreta was dumped into the overhead water tank that supplies water to the colony. (ANI)

