Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) Human remains, including a skull and bones, were found inside an abandoned house near Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district on Monday, police said.

The remains were found stored in a fridge within the house, which has reportedly remained unoccupied for two decades.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Letter From President Joe Biden, Affirms Commitment To Solidify India-US Partnership.

The property, situated on an expansive private estate, had been locked and neglected throughout this period.

Police launched an inspection of the house following a tip-off received at the Chottanikkara police station.

Also Read | BPSC Exam Row: Refused To Accept Conditions Set by Court, Prashant Kishor Gets Unconditional Bail Hours After Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Custody.

The discovery was made during their search of the premises.

Police said they have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)