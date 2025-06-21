Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani, along with others, performed Yoga in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

ICG Director General highlighted the importance of Yoga in everyday life, emphasising that Yoga not only keeps body and life "stress-free" but also, it keeps humanity good and emotions positive.

While speaking to ANI, DG Sivamani stated, "Yoga is very good for the whole body. Through this, we can keep our body and life stress-free, and if we do yoga daily, then the humanity inside us will also remain good and our feelings will remain positive... Doing yoga is very necessary and important for all of us."

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Air Force Station in New Delhi under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

"The gathering was inspired by the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a visionary tone for global wellness and unity," IAF said in a post on X.

"Unified in breath and balance, Air Warriors performed yoga asana in unison, fostering wellness, resonating with the IAF motto of People First Mission Always," it added.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) on Saturday observed the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with great enthusiasm, conducting large-scale celebrations across various remote and strategic locations in the islands.

A video shared by the Andaman and Nicobar Command PRO showcased participants practicing yoga on the beach.The Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) marked the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 with a series of events that showcased unity, harmony, and national spirit.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Taking to 'X', the Union Home Minister extended his wishes on the International Yoga Day and said that yoga brings unity among the mind, body and brain.Amit Shah stated that in today's world, yoga is becoming a part of the daily routine of people across the world.

"Yoga, which brings unity among mind, body and brain, has today become a part of the daily routine of people all over the world. On the occasion of 'International Yoga Day', performed yoga with the residents in Ahmedabad", Amit Shah said in a X post.

Meanwhile, 2121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds while performing yoga in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Saturday and achieved the Guinness World Record.According to Richard Stunning, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records, a record with a title for the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga began on Saturday.

The minimum number of participants for the record was 250; they had to hold the Yoga Cobra pose for at least a minute.

A total of 2184 participants breached the one-minute timeline; they ended up holding the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds.

The Guinness World Records discounted 64 participants, after which 2121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds to clinch the Guinness World Record. (ANI)

