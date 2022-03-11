Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) After tasting defeat from Sirathu seat in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that he humbly accepts the decision of the people, even as he expressed gratitude to those who voted for him.

"I humbly accept the decision of the people of Sirathu assembly constituency. I am grateful for the hard work of each and every worker. I express my gratitude to the voters who gave blessings in the form of votes," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Gurugram: Liquor to be Dearer From Next Week As Vendors Announce Price Hike of 10 Percent.

Maurya lost the Assembly poll contest to Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes.

While Maurya polled 98,941 votes, Patel, the elder sister of Union minister Anupriya Patel, got 1,06,278 votes.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates AAP on Punjab Win, Assures Centre’s Support For State’s Welfare.

Maurya had won the Sirathu seat in 2012, but had not contested the 2017 polls.

In a separate tweet, Maurya said, "I express my gratitude to all the supporters, friends and well-wishers, who have worked hard day and night to cooperate in the election. It's a matter of happiness for all of us that due to the policies of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the BJP is again forming government in four states."

His defeat came as a surprise as the BJP along with its allies is set to register a huge poll victory in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)