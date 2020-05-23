India News | Hunar Haat to Reopen from Sept 25 with Theme of 'local to Gobal', Says Naqvi

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Hunar Haat, where an opportunity is given to artisans/craftsmen from across the country to showcase and market their handmade and indigenous products, would reopen with a theme of 'local for global' from September 25, said Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said this year Hunar Haat will witness larger participation of artists and craftsmen.

"Hunar Haat, which has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last 5 years, have become popular among the people. It provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country and has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products. Now it will restart on the theme of local to global," the Union Minister said.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Hunar Haat, which was organised at India Gate. He had encouraged and lauded indigenous handmade products of artisans and craftsmen.

Appreciating the artisans and craftsmen and their products in Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Modi had said: "I witnessed hues of our country's diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines and the warmth of emotions. Hunar Haat, of course, is a platform showcasing art and craft; it is also lending wings to people's dreams. It is a venue where it is impossible to overlook the country's diversity. Besides handicrafts, it displays the diversity of India's varied cuisine too."

According to the statement issued by Ministry of Minority Affairs which organises Hunar Haat, said that craftsmen have utilised lockdown period to prepare rare indigenous exquisite products at large scale. They will bring them for display and sale in the next Hunar Haat, which is beginning from September 25.

Social distancing, hygiene, sanitisation and use of masks will be ensured at "Hunar Haat". There will be a special "Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi" (Lives and livelihoods, both) pavilion to create health awareness among the people with the theme of "Say no to panic, yes to precautions".This time, Hunar Haat will also use the digital medium to sell products online.

'Local to global,' the theme of this Hunar Hatta will support Prime Minister Modi's vision of self-reliant India. (ANI)

