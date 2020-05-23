West Bengal Requests Indian Railways Not to Send Special Trains Till May 26, Says 'Districts Busy With Rehabilitation Works Post Cyclone Amphan'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 23: The West Bengal government, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has written to the Ministry of Railways, requesting it not to send special trains till May 26. The West Bengal government said district administrations are busy in relief and rehabilitation works, apparently following the cyclonic storm Amphan, hence, won't be able to receive special trains in the state. Piyush Goyal Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee, Says West Bengal Needs 105 Shramik Special Trains Per Day to Bring Back Its Migrants but Is Accepting 105 Trains Over 30 Days.

"As district administration is involved with relief and rehabilitation works, it will not be possible to receive special trains for next few days. It's requested that no train should be sent to the state till May 26," State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha stated in his letter to Chairman of Indian Railway Board. Severe cyclone Amphan made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon and caused severe damages in various parts of the state. West Bengal Suffered Losses of Rs 1 Lakh Crore Due to Cyclone Amphan, Says Mamata Banerjee.

Don't Send Special Trains Till May 26, West Bengal Chief Secretary to Railways:

Chief Secy of West Bengal writes to Chairman,Railway Board stating," as dist admn is involved with relief&rehabilitation works,it will not be possible to receive special trains for next few days. It's requested that no train should be sent to the state till May 26" #CycloneAmphan — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

The railways started the Shramik special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists from May 1. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Mamata Banerjee, saying: "Till date, we have been able to run only 27 trains in West Bengal. Till May 8 or 9, only two trains could reach there." Goyal urged Banerjee to give clearance to Shramik special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers.

Later, the railways said the consent of the destination states is not required to operate Shramik special trains. Goyal had also accused Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh of being laggard in approving these trains. He had also said that there was a need for 105 Shramik special trains a day to take stranded migrants hailing from West Bengal back home but it was "sad" that the state was accepting 105 trains over 30 days.