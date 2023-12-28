Kochi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Kerala police have solved a mystery surrounding the death of a 37-year-old woman in nearby Chottanikkara with the arrest of her husband, who allegedly strangled her.

According to the police, the woman, Shaari, was brought to a private hospital in Chottanikkara by her husband Shaiju, 37, on December 25, claiming that she had collapsed.

The attending doctor, upon examining Shaari, grew suspicious of Shaiju's account and promptly alerted the police after confirming her death, police said.

In the initial stages of the investigation, Shaiju informed the police that Shaari had attempted to hang herself in their bedroom.

Based on Shaiju's statement, the police examined the scene in detail.

Subsequently, Shaiju underwent further interrogation, during which he allegedly confessed to killing Shaari due to suspicions of her having an affair with someone else, police said.

They said he allegedly strangled her using a shawl after making her nearly unconscious by forcing her to drink alcohol.

The accused then allegedly attempted to kill her by hanging inside their room.

Eventually, Shaari was taken to the hospital after he cut the shawl he had used in the alleged attempt, the police added.

