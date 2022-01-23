Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) A couple was arrested from a hotel here on Saturday for allegedly being involved in raping a woman in Mumbai and squeezing over Rs one crore from her through blackmail, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 46,393 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

On a complaint by the woman in Maharashtra, a joint team of police personnel from the two cities raided the hotel in New Market area of the eastern metropolis and apprehended a man and his wife, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Jobs for 22 Lakh Youths in IT Sector.

"The couple fled Mumbai after the woman complained with Nagpara Police Station in Maharashtra, alleging that the man raped her while his wife videographed it. The incident first happened in 2015 and since then, they threatened her to leak the video," he explained.

She also accused the couple of blackmailing her and squeezing Rs one crore, the officer said.

The man and his wife will be taken to Mumbai on transit remand, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)