Karimnagar, Oct 1 (PTI) The ruling TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav on Friday filed his nomination for the October 30 by-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana.

Yadav, a students' leader of TRS, submitted his nomination to the Returning Officer at Huzurabad in Karimnagar district. He was accompanied by senior TRS leader and Vice Chairman of state Planning Board B Vinod Kumar and others.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Thursday handed over the 'B Form' (denoting approval of the candidate by the party) and a cheque for Rs 28 lakh to Yadav as party fund towards election expenditure, TRS sources said.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting member Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, has since joined BJP and is set to contest as the BJP candidate in the bypoll.

The by-election assumed significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged.

It is crucial for the BJP as the party aims at emerging as the alternative to the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections.

