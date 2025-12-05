Hyderabad [Telangana], December 5 (ANI): Authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport initiated complete security protocols on Friday after receiving a bomb threat email for Emirates flight EK526 travelling from Dubai (DXB) to Hyderabad (HYD). According to GMR PRO, the threat message reached the Hyderabad Airport customer support at around 7:30 AM on December 5. The flight carrying passengers from Dubai continued its journey under heightened monitoring and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 8:30 AM.

Following the landing, security teams immediately swung into action. The aircraft was moved to an isolated bay, and all passengers were safely deboarded as per standard operating procedures. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Also Read | Why Did PM Modi and Vladimir Putin Travel in Toyota Fortuner? What Luxury Cars Do World Leaders Use?.

The latest scare comes amid a worrying pattern of bomb-related alerts involving flights headed to Hyderabad. On Thursday, an IndiGo flight 6E 058 travelling from Medina to Hyderabad was diverted for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad after a similar threat. The flight was carrying 180 passengers and six crew members. Earlier this week, a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a bomb threat.

Meanwhile, on November 22, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a fake email claiming an RDX device was placed near the arrival area. Upon further investigation, police confirmed the threat was a hoax. Furthermore, on November 1, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received another bomb threat email, which prompted authorities to divert an IndiGo flight to a nearby airport.

Also Read | Is Viral ‘Approval Letter’ Claiming To Grant INR 7,00,000 Loan Under PM Mudra Yojana After Payment of INR 860 Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Document.

"On 01.11.2025 at about 0535 hrs, a message was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support RGIA.Customersupport@gmrgroup.in from email ID Papaita Rajan at 05.25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGO 68 to Hyderabad," said Rajiv Gandhi International Airport officials. Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)