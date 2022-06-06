Hyderabad, June 6 (PTI) BJP corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and some of its office-bearers would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the national capital, Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson of the party, said on Monday.

The meet assumes significance as the saffron party decided to hold its national executive meeting here in the first week of July.

“It will be an interactive session with Prime Minister Modi. The corporators and leaders will be given political and electoral guidance. It will be a group of 75 to 80 leaders,” Rao told PTI.

Party sources said some of the senior leaders of BJP Telangana units are also expected to accompany the visiting team.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders of the party are also expected to be present during the meeting with the Prime Minister, party sources said.

