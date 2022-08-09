Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party insults poor people of the country by calling the welfare schemes, freebies, as per Member of Legislative Council, Nizamabad, K. Kavitha.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi member Kavitha said that the welfare schemes run by the centre and the states are not freebies.

Also Read | Manipur: Five-Day-Old Economic Blockade Called Off, Internet Services Restored.

"Welfare schemes are for poor people's health, farming and their children's education, these are not freebies, but these are the responsibilities of the governments be it- states or centre," said K. Kavitha.

She further said that majority of the Indian population is poor and every government runs welfare schemes for them, but BJP is creating an atmosphere that providing these schemes to the people is a freebie.

Also Read | Kolkata St Xavier University’s Assistant Female Professor Forced to Quit For Posting Swimsuit Photos on Instagram Slapped With Rs 99 Crore Defamation Notice!.

"I request the BJP Government not to do so. It's an insult to the poor. In fact, freebies are the waive-off of Rs. 10 Lakh cr which you recently announced for the corporate people who looted banks. Rather than doing so, BJP should support these types of schemes," she added.

The 'freebie' controversy started when lashing out at Arvind Kejariwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in July, had said, "This 'Revdi' culture (or the freebies culture) is dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revdi culture will never build new expressways, new airports, or defence corridors for you. Together, we have to defeat this mentality, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country."

Responding to this, Kejriwal addressed a rally in Gujarat on Sunday and said, "These people abuse me saying that 'Kejriwal is looting money, distributing free revdis'. Kejriwal is not going to Swiss banks with money, he is not wasting public money on the public."

K. Kavitha is a Member of the Legislative Council from Nizamabad since 2020. She represented as the Member of Parliament of Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency from 2014 to 2019. She is also a member of Telangana Rashtra Samithi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)