Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Dussehra festival and Gandhi Jayanti, customers gathered at meat shops in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This influx of customers followed a directive from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which mandated the closure of all meat shops in the area.

As a result, many people visited the shop to purchase meat before the closures took effect. One customer, Nagesh, described the shops as being very crowded and explained that he was there to buy meat because all the shops would be closed the following day.

"Shops will be closed tomorrow ahead of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, so I came here today to buy some in advance. It's also very crowded because of that," Nagesh told ANI.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered the closure of all meat shops within GHMC limits on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The local body has appealed to all concerned officers to extend full cooperation to ensure strict implementation of the order. Municipal staff will monitor compliance to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the logic behind the meat ban and the celebration of Independence Day and asserted that the order violates people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion. (ANI)

