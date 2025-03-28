Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A city court on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment and his 45-year-old mother to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the death of his 23-year-old wife, who died by suicide following their harassment for additional dowry.

The III Additional District Judge's Court in LB Nagar here found K Anand Kumar, a private employee, and his mother, K Bharathamma, guilty under Section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC.

The court awarded life imprisonment to the man and seven years of RI to his mother.

The man married the woman in August 2017 and received a dowry of Rs 5 lakh (in cash), along with household articles.

According to the prosecution, due to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law for additional dowry, the woman died by suicide by hanging herself in December 2017.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman's mother, a case was registered at Chaitanyapuri police station, leading to the arrest of the man and his mother.

