Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21 (ANI): A man was allegedly stabbed to death during a clash between two rowdy-sheeter groups over a silly dispute about vehicle parking in the Barkas area in Hyderabad, the police said on Saturday.

ACP Falaknagar, Shaik Jahangir told ANI that a case was filed against four people, including two rowdy sheeters.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal Dragging Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Accused Harish Chandra.

"A case was filed against four people, including two rowdy sheeters after a person was stabbed during a clash between two rowdy-sheeter groups over vehicle parking in Barkas," he said.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Air India Pee-Gate: Delhi Court Extends Shankar Mishra's Judicial Custody by 14 Days in Urinating Incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)