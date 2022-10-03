Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader J Santosh Kumar on Sunday extended Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Botanical Garden in Hyderabad.

After flagging off the 10K, 5K and 3K Run for Peace organised by the Botanical Garden Walkers Association here on Sunday, the MP complimented the Association members for organizing such events on Gandhi Jayanthi.

Also Read | Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada Vandalised; Indian High Commission Condemns Act of ‘Hate Crime’.

Addressing the public, MP said, "After being caught in busy work schedules, many people were neglecting the importance of fitness and health. And, events like Run for Peace stress and motivate people towards a healthy life."

"Impressed with the Association members' commitment to developing the Botanical Garden, I am announcing Rs 10 lakh funds," Santosh Kumar further said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy's Throat Slit as Part of 'Human Sacrifice' Ritual in Lodhi Colony; Two Arrested.

After Santosh Kumar's announcement, Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, local MLA A Gandhi and Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy each announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the development of the Garden.

The Botanical Garden Walkers Association members thanked the TRS leaders for contributing Rs 40 lakh towards the development of the Garden. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)