Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Hyderabad Police and Cyberabad Police have issued a notification prohibiting throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour, on public roads and public places in Hyderabad city and Cyberabad.

"Throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and Vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour, on public roads and public places in Hyderabad City, causing annoyance," read a notification issued by the Hyderabad Police

The police have also prohibited the movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places, disturbing peace and order and or causing inconvenience, annoyance or danger to the public.

"Prohibit movement of two wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order and or causing inconveniences, annoyance or danger to public," the notification read.

"The Public are hereby informed that any person violating the above order shall be liable for prosecution for violation under Sec. 76 of The Hyderabad City Police, Act 1348 Fasli," the notification added.

This order shall be in force from 6 pm on March 13 to 6 am on March 15 in Hyderabad and 6 am on March 14 to 6 am on March 15 in Cyberabad in connection with celebration of Holi festival 2025.

The festival of Holi has begun across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

In several states, celebrations will begin with the Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire that symbolises the victory of devotion and righteousness. Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. (ANI)

