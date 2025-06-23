Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): Hyderabad Police apprehended an accused and recovered Rs 46 lakh in stolen cash within six hours of receiving a complaint, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, police received a complaint from the Managing Director of a private firm located at Patigadda, stating that an amount of Rs 46 lakhs was stolen from his godown by an unknown offender on the night of June 20-21, 2025.

The cash had been kept in a locker in the office cabin, which was found broken.

Based on the complaint, FIR No. 266/2025 was registered under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the incident, police gathered intelligence that the accused was fleeing from Secunderabad to Pureli, Madhya Pradesh, by bus. Photos and details of the suspect were circulated across bus stands, depots, and police stations.

CCTV footage and travel agency records helped trace the accused, who was identified through a call he made using a mobile phone belonging to a Dhaba owner in Medchal. His movements were tracked with assistance from the bus driver and footage from the Dhaba's CCTV.

With the cooperation of Adilabad Police, the accused was apprehended at the Maharashtra border, and the entire stolen amount, approximately Rs 46.4 lakh, was recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused, Giridhari Singh, is 28 years old and a native of Pureli, Sarai, Madhya Pradesh.

The accused had worked with the complainant's company for three years but was terminated six months ago due to his inappropriate behaviour. During his tenure, the accused became familiar with the practice of keeping liquid cash in the locker of the complainant's office cabin, which led him to hatch a plan to commit theft. Accordingly, on the night of June 20-21, 2025, he executed the offence by entering through a gap in the roof and breaking open a locker.

The rapid detection and recovery were made under the close supervision of Rashmi Perumal, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone; P. Ashok, Addl. DCP, North Zone; P. Gopala Krishna Murthy, ACP, Begumpet; B. Prasada Rao, SHO, G. Srinivas, DI, T. Sreedhar, SI of Begumpet PS and North Zone Crime Teams. (ANI)

