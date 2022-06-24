Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad to attend the BJP's national executive committee meeting on July 2 and 3, city police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday held a coordination meeting to review security arrangements.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand held a coordination meeting with senior police officials, civic body officials, army officers, and political party representatives.

The meeting discussed details of the PM's visit, his arrival, stay, attendance, and departure, and contingency plans in case of emergencies, according to a press note issued by Hyderabad City Police.

In the meeting, CP Anand appealed to the representatives of the political party to set up coordination committees to liaison with the officials of all departments, SPG and asked them not to make any last-minute changes to the program.

The traffic branch pointed out the need for the cantonment officials to allot adequate parking grounds for the vehicles carrying the public from various districts of Telangana, the TSCPDCL asked the BJP leadership to organize sufficient generators, the press note read.

The city police will make ample deployment of forces and Quick Response Teams will be pressed into service and additional reinforcements have also been put on standby.

"Anti-sabotage precautions along with access control constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law and order, traffic officials were instructed to make all security plans in strict adherence to the SPGs Blue Book," said CP Anand.

Deployment of snipers,anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route map, trial runs, and multi-layer security arrangements are being made within the city limits, police said.

Only valid pass holders will be allowed to participate in the public meeting and all the attendees will be frisked. There will be elaborate measures in place to deal with any spontaneous protests, it added.

The Medical and Health Department has also been asked to position specialist medical teams and ambulances along with equipment at the venues.

To ensure COVID-19 protocols, all the pass holders will undergo RT-PCR tests before the scheduled program, according to the police.

It has been decided to nominate one senior official from each department to quickly address any issue from the control center that would be set up at the venue.

The BJP is set to hold its national executive meeting for two days starting from July 2 in Hyderabad and PM Modi would also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3. (ANI)

